Boston Town see off Heanor challenge

Boston Town Fans making the 72 Mile trip to Heanor to cheer on the boys - (Steve W Davies)

Boston Town made the 73-mile round trip to The Town Ground to take on Heanor Town, determined to build on their recent strong away form.

With both sides eager for three points, the stage was set for a hard-fought contest.

The game began with both teams looking to impose themselves early. It was Boston who created the first big opportunity when a well-delivered cross into the box found Jordan Nuttell. The striker managed to get his head to it, but the ball bounced awkwardly off him, denying him a dream start.

Not long after, the game’s most controversial moment arrived. Boston broke forward, and as Harry Limb surged into the box, a Heanor defender came charging in and bundled him to the ground. The Poachers’ players and fans erupted in appeals for a penalty. The referee raised his whistle to his lips, appearing ready to make a decision, but after a moment of hesitation, he waved play on. Perhaps he felt it was too early in the game to award such a crucial decision, but the visitors were left frustrated.

Manager Chris Funnell having his trademark team debrief on the pitch at full time - (Steve W Davies)

Despite the disappointment, Boston continued to push forward. Captain Richard Ford was next to test the Heanor goalkeeper, latching onto a loose ball and firing a right-footed effort on goal. However, the shot lacked power, making it an easy save for the home side’s keeper.

The Poachers were relentless in their attacking intent, and with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half, their persistence paid off. A pinpoint cross was whipped into the area, and this time, Jordan Nuttell made no mistake. Rising above his marker, he directed a powerful header into the back of the net, giving Boston the lead.

Heanor looked to respond immediately and almost found a way back into the game. A quick break saw them carve out a one-on-one opportunity against Travis Portas, but the Boston goalkeeper reacted brilliantly.Rushing off his line, he made himself as big as possible, forcing the Heanor forward into a hurried finish. The ball struck Portas, looped over him, and landed just over the crossbar. It was a huge let-off for Boston, and a reminder that their lead was far from secure.

The second half was a tactical battle, with both managers carefully managing their teams like a game of chess. Boston were looking to protect their lead, while Heanor knew they had to take more risks in search of an equaliser.

Jordan Nuttell scoring the only goal of the game - (Joshua's Football Photos)

The home side started the second half as the more aggressive team, pushing Boston back and searching for a breakthrough. Around the 60th minute, they created their best chance of the game.

A well-worked move saw them break down the left flank, with the ball being fizzed across the face of goal. It only needed the slightest touch to find the back of the net, but fortunately for Boston, no Heanor player was in the right position to finish the move. The ball zipped past everyone and rolled harmlessly out for a goal kick, much to the relief of the travelling supporters.

Sensing the need for fresh legs, Chris Funnell turned to his bench. Bayliss made way for Dakin, while Cotton—who was making his debut for the Poachers—was replaced by Gibbons. It was a solid first outing for the new man, who put in a shift before being withdrawn.

Boston still had chances to double their lead, and Jordan Nuttell was once again at the heart of the action. Harry Limb showed excellent footwork to glide past two defenders before delivering a cross to the back post. Nuttell wrestled with his marker and managed to get his head to the ball, but by the time it connected, it had lost all its power, making for an easy save for the Heanor goalkeeper.

As the game entered its final stages, Funnell made his final substitution, bringing on Adams for Limb to help see out the match. Boston remained well-organized at the back, limiting Heanor to half-chances and frustrating the home side as the clock ticked down.

When the referee blew for full-time, Boston Town had done it. A hard-fought 1-0 victory, their second win in three consecutive away games, saw them pick up an impressive seven points from a possible nine on the road.