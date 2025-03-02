Boston Town share the spoils in a dramatic away encounter

Jordan Nuttell being brandished his yellow card. (Joshua's Football Photography)

Boston Town headed into the game looking to continue their recent run of form and climb further up the table.

With both sides eager for points, it was set to be a competitive clash at Melton Sports Village.

The Poachers started the game slowly, much to the frustration of the management team. Boston allowed the hosts to have possession in their own half, sensing their discomfort on the ball.

Chances were scarce for both teams, but midway through the half, Melton Town used their pace to break into the box. Their forward was clipped and went to ground, prompting the referee to immediately point to the spot.

Boston Town being debrief on the pitch after the game by Manager Chris Funnell (Steve W Davies)

Melton’s striker stepped up and coolly slotted the penalty into the bottom corner, giving the home side the lead.

The goal sparked Boston into life, and they responded quickly with a free kick on the edge of the Melton area. The ball was floated towards the back post, where Boston’s aerial presence caused problems. After a frantic scramble and some pinball in the box, Melton eventually cleared their lines.

Boston were then forced into an early substitution as Kallum Smith went down with a leg injury. Initially deciding to continue, he later realized he couldn’t carry on. As he left the pitch, the referee inexplicably brandished a yellow card, much to the disbelief of the Boston bench.

As the first half neared its conclusion, controversy struck again. With Melton looking to run down the clock in possession, Jordan Nuttell applied pressure. As the defender cleared the ball, he went down theatrically, holding multiple areas of his body. The referee, without seeing the incident, stopped play and booked Nuttell, frustrating the travelling support.

The Poachers together before kick off! (Steve W Davies)

The Poachers emerged for the second half with renewed energy, immediately showing improved football and keeping better possession.

Boston began to create chances, with Liam Adams testing the Melton goalkeeper twice from the edge of the box. Both strikes seemed destined for the back of the net, but the keeper produced outstanding saves to keep them out.

Looking for a breakthrough, the management team made changes. Adams was replaced by Bayliss, and shortly after, Hudson made way for Dakin. The substitutions nearly had an instant impact as Boston came agonizingly close to an equaliser, only to be denied by a goal-line clearance.

A final substitution saw Ted Gibbons replaced by McKenzie Burdass as Boston continued to pile on the pressure.

Boston Celebrate a last minute equaliser (Steve W Davies)

Melton were clinging onto their lead, defending with everything they had, but Boston would not be denied.

As stoppage time loomed, the Poachers won a corner. The ball was whipped into the box, and while Melton cleared the initial danger, it fell kindly to Burdass on the edge of the area. With composure beyond his years, the fresh-legged substitute struck the ball sweetly into the net, sending the away fans wild!

Melton pushed forward in the dying moments, desperate to reclaim the lead, but Boston’s defense held firm.

The referee blew the final whistle, and the Poachers left with a well-earned point on the road.