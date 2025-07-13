Boston Town sign highly-rated Munton
He makes the move from Bourne Town, where he became a standout performer with 141 goals in 246 appearances from out wide. Munton was a key part of the Wakes squad that won promotion from the United Counties League Premier North in May.
A Boston Town spokesman said: "Chased by several clubs over the summer, it’s a real coup to bring him to the Mortgages For You Stadium. Direct, dangerous and deadly in front of goal, Zak brings serious attacking quality to The Poachers."
Munton scored in the Poachers' 5-1 pre-season friendly win at Pinchbeck United. The other goals came from Zak Munton, Pierce Hudson and Fraser Bayliss.
Chris Funnell's team have their final warm-up game on Saturday (19 July) against Grimsby Borough. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium has been brought forward to the earlier time of 1pm.
Town's season begins in earnest on Saturday 26 July when they're at home to Heanor Town in their opening UCL fixture. Kick-off for that game will be the usual 3pm.
On Tuesday 29 July, the Poachers travel to Wisbech Town for a 7.45pm kick-off and on Saturday 2 August they're at home to Kimberley MW in the FA Cup, again kicking off at 3pm.