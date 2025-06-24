Boston Town sign highly-rated young midfielder Leo Priestley
Leo joins from Lincoln United, where he played a key role in last season’s title-winning side.
A young talent with real promise, Leo is no stranger to Funnell, who handed him his first senior start in football.
A Poachers spokesman said: "Composed on the ball, driven off it and full of potential - Leo adds real quality and energy to our midfield heading into the new campaign."
Leo won the young player of the year two seasons in a row at Lincoln United.
He said he was really pleased to be linking up again with Funnell.
"I really enjoyed my time there with Chris and I like the style of play he does so it was a no-brainer really," said Leo.