Boston Town spoil the party in front of bumper crowd

Liam Adams scored his first league goal since August as Boston Town finished their away league programme in fine style.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST
Hucknall celebrated their escape from relegation by making it free admission to their last home fixture of the season - and a bumper crowd of 736 turned out to watch.

But the Poachers spoiled their party by making it an impressive 9 matches unbeaten on the road.

Adams fired home the all-important goal from the edge of the box just before the interval. It was his 11th goal of the season, putting him just one behind leading goalscorer Jordan Nuttell - but remarkably his last 5 had all been in cup competitions.

Liam Adams scored his 11th goal of the season

Martyn Bunce was missing Fraser Bayliss as well as Layton Maddison, Jason Field and Nuttell but his side were able to hang on for yet another clean sheet - their 9th in 12 league games.

Boston Town's last game of the campaign is against Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday 13 April at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

The club are inviting all their club sponsors to the game as a big thank you.

If you’d like to join them, email Natalie Bunce on natbun18@aol.com to let them know who’s coming – make sure you get in touch by Wedmesday (10 April) as they need to know names in advance.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Millar (Smith), Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Borbely), Adams, Dakin (Bad), Limb, Langford

