Boston Town stretch unbeaten run to seven
Lucas Dakin pounced after only 9 minutes to give the visitors the lead.
But Kimberley, whose recent improved form had seen them beat title favourites Sherwood Colliery, snatched an equaliser just before the interval.
It was the first goal Travis Portas had conceded in the league since late January.
Neither side could force a winner in the second half, but the point was enough to edge Martyn Bunce's side above Belper United in the UCL Premier Division North on goal difference.
Their run of 7 games without defeat is the longest this season.
The Poachers now face a tough trip in the league to Sleaford Town on Wednesday (13 March). Kick-off at Eslaforde Park is 7.45pm.