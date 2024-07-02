Boston Town to play Boston United
and live on Freeview channel 276
The game will be played at Pinchbeck’s Knight Street ground rather than the Sir Halley Stewart Field, which is where they play their league fixtures.
The kick-off time has been brought forward to 2pm, with England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final starting at 5pm.
On Tuesday 9 July the Poachers are hoping for a big crowd when they take on Boston United at the Mortgages For You Stadium (KO 7.30pm).
Admission will be £7, concessions £5 – one child under 16 free with every paying adult.
Boston Town's other friendlies are:
Sun 14 July v Goole Town (H), 2pmWed 17 July v Horncastle (A), 7.45pmSat 20 July v Grimsby Borough (A), 3pmWed 24 July v Wyberton (A), 7.30pm
