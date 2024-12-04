Boston Town trio clock up 900 appearances between them

Lori Borbely with commemorative shirts for his 500th appearance – photo (c) Steve Davies

Three of Boston Town’s long-serving players have reached personal milestones.

The achievements of Lori Borbely, Travis Portas and Luke Wilson were recognised ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 win against Belper United.

Top of the tree was Borbely, who has become only the second player to reach 500 appearances for the club.

Portas and Wilson have both hit the 200 landmark, with the former becoming only the second goalkeeper in the club’s history to reach that figure after John McPherson.

Luke Wilson is recognised for his 200th appearance – photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town historian Simon Ashberry said: “It’s fitting for these 3 players to reach these milestones in the club's 60th anniversary season.

“And they’re not the only ones to have achieved personal landmarks recently.

“Fraser Bayliss, Jordan Tate and Jordan Nuttell have also now played more than 200 times for Boston Town, while Richard Ford has gone past 300 appearances.

“It’s a testament to how much the club has grown over the past few seasons that there’s so much loyalty being shown by players.”