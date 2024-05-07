Boston Town U14s clinch league title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning 9-match winning run saw them come from nowhere to claim the Mid-Lincs U14A League title.

Ruston came flying out of the blocks and had Town under pressure early on, but failed to create a chance of note.

The Poachers grew into the contest and began to get the upper hand in midfield. Their efforts were rewarded half way through the first period with a great strike from Fletcher Don-Duncan that sailed over the keeper’s head.

Into the second half, nerves started building and goalkeeper Leo Rate made two superb stops to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

But every Ruston attack was batted back by Town’s defensive wall of captain Harry King and Toby Chapman.

Archie Quinn and Blake Crowfoot started to dominate the play through the middle and with five minutes remaining, a sharp attack released the ball to Logan Bray on the left touchline. Still with much to do, he drove through the Ruston back line to fire home the second and send the Town bench sprinting along the touchline in celebration.

A smartly-taken injury-time goal from Jakub Supierz wrapped up the contest.