Boston Town U14s eye title showdown

Boston Town Under 14s eased to victory against Greenbank Athletico to keep their title challenge on track.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 28th Apr 2024, 18:19 BST
They were 2-0 up at the interval before powering to a 4-0 final scoreline for their 7th win in a row in all competitions.

Since mid-January, the young Poachers have won 9 and drawn one of their 10 fixtures.

Town now face Collingham Panthers on Wednesday (1 May) knowing a win would move them level with Ruston Sports at the top of the Mid-Lincs U14A League.

Boston Town U14sBoston Town U14s
Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is at 7pm.

Tantalisingly, Boston's final league fixture is away at Ruston Sports on Sunday 5 May. There's no goal difference in Mid-Lincs U14A League so the Poachers need at least a point aganst Collingham and would then also need to beat Ruston to win the title.

