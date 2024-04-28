Boston Town U14s eye title showdown
They were 2-0 up at the interval before powering to a 4-0 final scoreline for their 7th win in a row in all competitions.
Since mid-January, the young Poachers have won 9 and drawn one of their 10 fixtures.
Town now face Collingham Panthers on Wednesday (1 May) knowing a win would move them level with Ruston Sports at the top of the Mid-Lincs U14A League.
Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is at 7pm.
Tantalisingly, Boston's final league fixture is away at Ruston Sports on Sunday 5 May. There's no goal difference in Mid-Lincs U14A League so the Poachers need at least a point aganst Collingham and would then also need to beat Ruston to win the title.