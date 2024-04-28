Boston Town U14s eye title showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were 2-0 up at the interval before powering to a 4-0 final scoreline for their 7th win in a row in all competitions.

Since mid-January, the young Poachers have won 9 and drawn one of their 10 fixtures.

Town now face Collingham Panthers on Wednesday (1 May) knowing a win would move them level with Ruston Sports at the top of the Mid-Lincs U14A League.

Boston Town U14s

Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is at 7pm.