Boston Town U14s go for glory

Boston Town U14s set up a title showdown at the weekend by beating Collingham Panthers 4-3 in their final home match of the campaign.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:48 BST
They made it 9 wins out 9 at the Mortgages for You Stadium this season – but were made to work hard for their win.

The young Poachers twice had to come from behind in the first half before going 3-2 ahead soon after the interval.

Collingham then hit back with their own equaliser before the hosts secured all 3 points with a 59th minute winner.

Boston Town U14s will go for the title at the weekendBoston Town U14s will go for the title at the weekend
Boston are now level on points with Ruston Sports at the top of the Mid-Lincs U14A table.

On Sunday (5 May) the 2 top teams meet in a mouthwatering winner-takes-all clash. The young Poachers have a better goal difference but that doesn’t count in this league – so if it’s a draw, there will be a play-off to decide to title.

Kick-off on Sunday is 10.30am at Ruston Sports and Social Club in Newark Road, North Hykeham, Lincoln.

