They made it 9 wins out 9 at the Mortgages for You Stadium this season – but were made to work hard for their win.

The young Poachers twice had to come from behind in the first half before going 3-2 ahead soon after the interval.

Collingham then hit back with their own equaliser before the hosts secured all 3 points with a 59th minute winner.

Boston are now level on points with Ruston Sports at the top of the Mid-Lincs U14A table.

On Sunday (5 May) the 2 top teams meet in a mouthwatering winner-takes-all clash. The young Poachers have a better goal difference but that doesn’t count in this league – so if it’s a draw, there will be a play-off to decide to title.