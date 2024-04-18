Boston Town Under 14s maintain their title challenge
The Poachers dominated the early stages but chances were few and far between.
Against the run of play, Ruston opened the scoring with a superb 20-yard strike.
But with the last action of the 1st half, the league’s top goalscorer Ed Atkinson was on hand to level things up from a corner.
The second half saw some of the best football of the season. A solid defence backed up a fierce midfield and Town began to dominate. Two quick-fire goals, including a fine piece of forward work from Jakub Supierz, put the hosts 3-1 up with 20 minutes to go.
The visitors couldn’t get a grip on the game with a fired-up Boston side winning their individual battles all over the pitch.
A late deflected effort for 3-2 gave Town a scare but the boys saw out the final minutes to secure a huge 3 points in the title race.
They’ve now moved above Ruston into 2nd place in the Mid-Lincs U14A League, just 3 points behind leaders Nettleham with 2 games in hand.
Ruston play Nettleham on Sunday (21 April), when Boston Town don’t have a game. The young Poachers’ next scheduled fixture is away at Greenbank JFC Athletico on Sunday 28 April.