Boston Town undone by late goal at Hucknall
They were without Liam Adams, Gregg Smith and the suspended Lucas Dakin as well as the longer-term injury absentees Zane Millar and Mackenzie Burdass.
The visitors found it hard going playing against the wind in the first half and fell behind after 27 minutes, but Harry Limb equalised seven minutes later with his 6th goal of the season.
Manager Martyn Bunce was happy with the way his side played after the break and felt they controlled the game for large spells.
But just as the game looked like fizzling out as as draw, Hucknall delivered a sucker punch with what turned out to the winner after 80 minutes.
The Poachers remain 4th in the table and have a chance to consolidate their position with two home games in the space of four days.
On Saturday 21 September, they entertain Ashby Ivanhoe, who are just above the relegation zone and without a league win this season (KO 3pm). The following Tuesday (24 September), Bourne Town are the visitors to the Mortgages For You Stadium (KO 7.45pm).
Town: Portas, Worthington, Doran, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Bad), Maddison, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss; unused subs: Borbely, Bunce, Ratley, Field
