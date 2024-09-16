Boston Town undone by late goal at Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boston Town remain in the United Counties League Premier North play-off places despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Hucknall Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were without Liam Adams, Gregg Smith and the suspended Lucas Dakin as well as the longer-term injury absentees Zane Millar and Mackenzie Burdass.

The visitors found it hard going playing against the wind in the first half and fell behind after 27 minutes, but Harry Limb equalised seven minutes later with his 6th goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Martyn Bunce was happy with the way his side played after the break and felt they controlled the game for large spells.

Harry Limb's goal was not enough to prevent defeat at Hucknall - photo: Joshua Hallam

But just as the game looked like fizzling out as as draw, Hucknall delivered a sucker punch with what turned out to the winner after 80 minutes.

The Poachers remain 4th in the table and have a chance to consolidate their position with two home games in the space of four days.

On Saturday 21 September, they entertain Ashby Ivanhoe, who are just above the relegation zone and without a league win this season (KO 3pm). The following Tuesday (24 September), Bourne Town are the visitors to the Mortgages For You Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Town: Portas, Worthington, Doran, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Bad), Maddison, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss; unused subs: Borbely, Bunce, Ratley, Field