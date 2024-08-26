Boston Town's winning run comes to an end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Town surrendered their 100% record in the United Counties League as they went down 3-0 at home to a strong Eastwood CFC side.

Eastwood went top of the table with this win and underlined their title credentials.

The Poachers had Dan Worthington and Luke Wilson back in their line-up and started brightly enough.

But when Jason Field upended Tyler Blake after 14 minutes, Eastwood's captain Aaron O'Connor sent Travis Portas the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

Pete Moon named Richard Ford as man of the match against Eastwood

Other than that, Portas was rarely called into action throughout the rest of the first half, but the visitors looked a constant menace up front, with the impressive Jordan Fankwe pulling the strings in midfield.

The Red Badgers doubled their lead after 40 minutes when Alex Troke headed home from a Declan Dunn corner.

Harry Limb came close to reducing the arrears just before the interval when he audaciously charged down a clearance by the Eastwood keeper Sam Wilson but saw it go agonisingly wide.

On 57 minutes, it was effectively all over when Troke tapped in his second after Portas had denied Blake.

Layton Maddison forced Wilson into a smart save shortly afterwards, but in truth the Poachers were indebted to a heroic performance Richard Ford for keeping the scoreline at 3-0.

He was named man of the match by Pete Moon, who sponsored the game.

Poachers boss Martyn Bunce admitted afterwards it had been a difficult afternoon.

In his post-match interview, he told Martyn Hallam: "We gave it away too often and they countered really well and made us pay."

Town: Portas, Worthington, Field (Bad), Tate, Ford, Wilson, Maddison, Adams (Burdass), Smith (Nuttell), Limb, Bayliss (Dakin); unused sub: Ratley