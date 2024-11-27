Boston's Adriana Peiseniece becomes a World Champion

Adriana

Boston's Adriana Peiseniece is on top of the world after being crowned World Champion at the Karate World Championship 2024.

The athletes of Traditional Karate Academy Boston has been nominated by Traditional Karate-Do Federation of Great Britain to represent Great Britain at WTKF World Championship and Open World Cup, Lima, Peru, Nov 2024

Our competitors finished the competition with such a fantastic results, with Adriana Peiseniece becoming the World Champion in individual kumite and Kristine Rubina winning both kata and kumite at the Open World Cup. In total we brought back home 16 medals!!! Full results below: World Championship: Adriana Peiseniece - individual kumite 1st place Kristina Samsonova - individual kumite 2nd place Adriana Peiseniece and David Swiech - enbu w/m 3rd place Timofej Kabak and Patryk Godzisz - enbu m/m 3rd place Adriana Peiseniece, Alina Rubina, Kristina Samsonova - team kata 3rd place Timofej Kabak, David Swiech, Patryk Godzisz - team kata 3rd place Kristina Samsonova - individual kata 3rd place Kristina Samsonova - fukugo 3rd place Open World Cup results: Kristine Rubina - individual kumite 1st place Kristine Rubina - individual kata 1st place Adriana Peiseniece - indyvidual kata 2nd place Kristina Samsonova - individual kata 2nd place David Swiech - individual kumite 2nd place Adriana Peiseniece - kogo kumite 3rd place Kristina Samsonova - individual kumite 3rd place Alina Rubina - individual kumite 3rd place...

‘As a Coach of Traditional Karate Academy Boston, I am very proud of all our competitors. They proved that they belong to the one of the best, not only in the UK, but also to the best in the World. We are looking forward to the next year European Championship in Serbia.’ – said Sensei Zbigniew Godzisz, 5 Dan – Chairman and Head Coach of TKAB

