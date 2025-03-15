Boston’s bowlers reach the Denny Plate final

Happy to be going to the final of the Denny Plate

Boston’s bowlers are celebrating after pulling off an amazing win recently in their semi-final of the national Denny Plate competition at Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are now preparing to play the final, also at Nottingham, against Torquay Indoor Bowls Club at the end of the month.

Against St Neots from Cambridgeshire, the semi-final was played in a tense atmosphere, albeit with lots of encouragement from the travelling supporters. Played on four rinks over 21 ends, Boston were behind on the aggregate score from the start, yet getting close at times, but still trailing 68-73 as the 21st and final ends began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good game management and a steely determination was required as each Boston rink won their last end, picking up ten shots in all, with the six shots scored by Andy Reeson’s rink making the difference to leave the final score 78-73.

Boston’s successful Denny Plate squad after beating St Neots

In the end, Boston won three rinks 24-16, 20-17 and 20-18 with just one loss, 14-22.

To reach the national final in this team competition marks an outstanding season for the bowls club, whether or not they win against Torquay. The final will be played on 29 March.

The evening league is now well into the third and last rotation of matches. In the Orchard Health Group First Division, Holland Fen beat Parthians on both rinks. Les Feary’s rink started well to quickly be 8-0 ahead, but the final result was closer at 15-12. The other rink was won 31-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invaders beat Royal Mail 6-0, Ian Tebbs winning a close game 18-14 and Scott Whyers the other 22-12.

Strollers took four points against Hotspurs, Paul Flatters’ rink winning 27-11 and ensuring the aggregate. A tight game on the other rink was won by Mike Long for Hotspurs 16-15.

IBC moved up one place into fourth after beating Nomads 6-0, Dave Gill’s rink winning 17-7 and Steve Skelton’s 15-5.

Breakaways held onto sixth spot by shot aggregate after taking four points against Dynamics. The game on Nick Whitmore’s rink was finely balanced after ten ends, then they pulled away to win 17-11. Breakaways led by seven shots with five ends to go on the other rink, having won the previous eight ends, but Dynamics with skip Graham Wilkinson dominated the end game to take the match 19-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A40 took all the points against Golfers, winning 19-13 on Bill Exton’s rink and 16-13 on Jean Cammack’s.

The top two in Cammack’s Second Division, Optimists and Burtons, both had 6-0 wins to maintain a five-point gap between them. Optimists beat Kingfishers, 20-12 and 19-13.

Against Central, the score on Dave Bailey’s Burtons rink was tight at the half-way stage, then they pulled away to a decisive 24-10 win. Dave Allen went 2-10 down early on, but recovered to win 18-16.

Third-placed Desperados could only manage two points against Phantoms, winning Dean Harris’ rink 17-16. Pete Brummitt took the other for Phantoms 17-10.

Vectors beat Amateurs 5-1, their third good result in four weeks against teams well above them, with 20-15 and 14-14 scorelines.