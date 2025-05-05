Boston's boxer Doughty narrowly beaten

Alfie Doughty

Alfie Doughty from Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Buckingham to face Asher Smith from Buckingham ABC, with the fight being held at the Villers Hotel.

Alhough the fight was held on Smiths home ground, the first round started and both boxers flew into the centre of the ring with fists flying. The round was incredibly fast paced and from the very start it was obvious both boxers were hungry for the win! Home ground did not deter Doughty from his performance.

The second round saw no let up of speed or precision. They covered every inch of the ring whilst locked in a furious flurry of combination blows to the head, face and body. Each boys defense was tight but the blows were precise and doughty stalked his opponent round the ring showing no signs of easing his pace.

As the final round took place both boxers were tiring but they left their hearts in the ring. They battled a fierce final round, with light footwork, strong guards and ferocious punches. The win going to Smith from Buckingham ABC.