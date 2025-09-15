Boston's Doughty does the business

Alfie Doughty returns to the ring

Boston Amateur Boxing Clubs teenage boxer Alfie Doughty was back in action on Friday night as the club travelled to Cambridgeshire to face Felix Boston of the St Ives ABC.

Doughty didn’t let the partisan crowd get to him as he systemically went about his work taking the fight to the home boxer, delivering strong combinations to the body and head.

After losing out in a close contest last week, Doughty was in no mood for messing around and fought like a man possessed in his quest to ensure the result went his way.

Wave after wave of attacks didn’t allow Boston any respite as the relentless Doughty marauded forwards.

After 3 rounds of constant action Doughty was declared the deserved winner by the judge’s ringside much to Alfie’s and the Boston's corner delight.