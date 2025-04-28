Boston's Haven High football teams celebrating County Cup success

By Austin Sheppard
Published 28th Apr 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
A jubilant Haven High Under 14s are delighted to win the county cup final.
A jubilant Haven High Under 14s are delighted to win the county cup final.
Haven High were victorious in both the Boys under 14 and under 15 games at the Lincolnshire School’s County Cup finals at Sleaford Town FC.

Experiencing double success like this is unusual for any school and something to they are very proud of.

This is the first time the Academy has won a county cup trophy since 2010 and the first time that they have ever qualified for two finals in the same year. Head of Sport, Mark Housley says "myself and Adam Tempest (under 14 head coach) have never been as proud of a group of students than we are of these boys."

In the under 14 game Haven were pitched against Branston Church Academy. That match was keenly contested in a close game that reached fulltime with the teams equal with one goal apiece. Haven’s Max Robinson opened the scoring before Branston scored an equalizer with 5 minutes to go. The game was to be decided on penalties.

Haven Under 15 squad lift the Lincolnshire School's Under 15 cup
Haven Under 15 squad lift the Lincolnshire School's Under 15 cup

The Haven goalkeeper Kacper Piwowarczyk pulled off 2 tremendous saves against the first two Branston penalties, leading the way for Haven to secure the win 3 - 0 on penalties and win the first county cup trophy for the academy in 15 years.

In the under 15 final Haven took on The King's School, Grantham. The King's team were strong and had their chances, but a heroic defensive effort led by Fletcher Don-Duncan meant the Haven defence was impossible for King’s to break down. Haven were very sharp on the counterattack and two clinical finishes from both Szymon Kawecki and Airis Jucinskis meant Haven came away victors 4-0.

