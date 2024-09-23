Boston's Roberts is first in 17 Mile Adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ponton Plod is a semi self orienteering challenge across fields, through woods and along tracks – and attracts plenty of interest from running clubs.

The Ponton Plod was started in 2007 by Stuart and Kath Ashley with a choice of two distances, 17 or 27 miles and attracted an entry of 89 which was a reasonable number for the first year. In 2009 it was decided to introduce a shorter 12-mile route.

The event starts and finishes at The Village Centre, Great Ponton, near Grantham and all routes use footpaths, bridleways, tracks and minor roads towards The Vale of Belvoir

Boston Community Runners sent a strong contingent with members taking part in the 17 mile, the 12 mile and the 10k distances.

Some of BCR ready to run

The 17 mile event started at 9am, half an hour after the marathon runners had set off. Four members took part in this distance with Steve Roberts leading the club runners home and infact leading the whole field of runners home taking first place in a time of 2.26.04. Lee Conway bought the club colours back in 3.27.55 with Clare Teesdale 5.04.25 and Sarah Burton 5.04.26 safely finding their way to the finish line.

The 12 mile distance started at 9.30am with six club runners taking part. Simon Jackson led the black and yellow stripes back in a time of 1.44.37. Nathan Saw (2.06.29) and Simon Pickwell (2.06.31) had a good run together. Mary Turner scored another PB over her 20k distance. She finished in 2.25.38 after running with Elektra Roberts (2.25.42) and Nick Turner (2.25.43).

The 10k was the last distance to set off at 10am. Five club runners were involved and it was a welcome return to off-road running for Stephen Cornwell who tackled the terrain well finishing in 1.08.16. Marcia Johnson, Sally Bridgeman, Michelle Saw and Fiona Wrisberg all ran together enjoying the challenge and the scenary. The ladies finished in 1.53.03, 1.53.04, 1.53.57 and 1.53.58 respectively.