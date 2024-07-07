Boston's Ultra Runners take on 24hr event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sun, rain, cold and wind...the runners from Boston encountered all four seasons as they took on a 24hr endurance run in Leeds.

Endure North 24 took place at Bramham Park, Leeds. Going for a number of years it attracts around 2800 runners (over 500 Solo runners), with friends, family and supporters attending the event for the weekend of running.

The race village features 24 hour catering, entertainment, massage and showers, it opens on Friday morning and closes on Sunday afternoon. The race itself takes place over a 5 mile (8 Kilometre) woodland trail loop in Bramham Park and through the camping and event race village. The object is to do as many laps as you can – or that you set yourself throughout the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year saw four members of Boston Community Runners taking part. Sarah-Jane Eggleton, who takes part most years, talked fellow ultra runners Tanya Knight, Steve Langford and one of BCR's newest members Jacky Walsingham into joining her for the event. All four had set themselves targets as they began their solo challenge.

Tanya, SJ, Steve and Jacky

Tanya's run started well as she covered the first 20 miles with Jacky during a hot few hours weatherwise. That suddenly changed to six hours of sometimes torrential rain. At midnight after covering 50 miles she decided to turn her Endure24 into Endure12, dry off and get some sleep before cheering on the other runners.

Steve Langford pushed on until the early hours until the cold of 5am made him decide to get some rest and warm up. Covering 62 miles in total was an excellent distance considering his last minute decision to enter and not, (in his words), fully prepared! Sarah-Jane managed a distance personal best at the event, covering 65 miles despite the challenges of the ever changing weather. She finished in high spirits and unbroken as she continues to build on her stamina and strength.

Jacky had a near perfect run. After covering the first 20 miles with Tanya in a relaxed atmosphere she decided that this was the time to take on her all time challenge, 100 miles in 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad