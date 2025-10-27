Boston's Woodcock wows the crowd

By Dennis Watson
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:11 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 07:16 GMT
Young boxers Denver Woodcock and team mate Olly Boswell take time to pose for a picture after Denver’s boutplaceholder image
Young boxers Denver Woodcock and team mate Olly Boswell take time to pose for a picture after Denver’s bout
Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Kings Lynn on Friday evening with two of their young boxers who was both matched against local opposition.

Making his debut in the squared circle was teenager Denver Woodcock against Chase Finch of the Kings Lynn Youth ABC.

Most Popular

Denver didn’t let the occasion get to him, defusing any pre-bout nerves that he had and focussing on the job in hand. Both boxers started quick and aggressively throwing plenty of leather in each other’s direction. Woodcock mixing his shots to the head and torso to good effect as he had his success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the defence he took cover when he had to and displayed agile head movements that he’s going to need to be successful in amateur boxing. Both boxers worked tirelessly through the bout and pushed each other all the way in a thrilling contest that pleased the crowd. Although no winner announced, this was a positive first step for the young Boston boxer, he is due to fly out on Thursday with 9 of his other team mates to King of the Ring in Sweden in what should be a great experience for the young lad. The club is looking forward to seeing his development.

Woodcock and coach Mark Crozierplaceholder image
Woodcock and coach Mark Crozier

Olly Boswell also travelled and made his weight but unfortunately his opponent didn’t and came in too heavy, he frustratingly watched his team mate from the side lines and showed a great attitude to his disappointment. He will now need to wait his turn - he too will be travelling to Sweden with Woodcock so he should receive his opportunity there.

Related topics:Boston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice