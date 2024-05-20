Bowls Club celebrates Men’s Champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The successful conclusion to the men’s competitions at Boston Indoor Bowls Club for the winter season was celebrated recently at Finals Night, with the trophies being handed out by loyal club member and long-time junior coach, Rod West.

The Men’s 2 Wood 18-Up Singles title was snatched by Ian Clark after a closely fought contest against Nathan Dunnington when he scored three shots over the last two ends to claim victory by 18-17.

Ian Clark also took the Men’s Pairs title, partnered with Rod West, in a convincing 18-2 win over Liam and Andrew Reeson.

Scott Whyers won the 15-End Singles title against Keith Swain after building a 15-2 lead over the first ten ends, before the deficit was reduced to 15-10 in the remaining ends.

Martin Tomlin, Champion of Champions winner

The Champion of Champions final featured Martin Tomlin and Nathan Dunnington. Martin quickly fell 4-9 behind but then dominated the scoring to run out victorious 21-10.

The Over 60s Singles saw defending champion Paul Flatters play Andy Dunnington in an enthralling final. Paul held the lead from the start, gradually building a 19-12 advantage, leaving him very close to victory. Andy then gradually got some control of the game, bringing the scores level at 19-19 over six tightly fought ends. Paul scored one on each of the next two ends to win a close contest 21-19.

The Non-Winners Singles final between Mike Rymer and David Boyne was also close. While Mike mostly held the advantage, David kept it a close contest. Mike was close to victory at 19-14, but a strong finish over the next three ends saw David become the winner, 21-19.

The Men’s Fours was closely contested throughout between the eventual winners, Scott Whyers, Liam Reeson, Nathan Dunnington and Jonathan West, against Mark Robinson, Andy Scotney, Paul Flatters and Andrew Reeson. The victory, 15-14, was achieved on the final end, after the lead had swapped back and forth repeatedly during the game.

The Over 60s Pairs title went to Andy Dunnington and Les Feary who beat the pairing of Barrie Williamson and Dave Gill by 21-17. While Andy and Les were always ahead, leading 9-0, 12-4 and 21-9, Barrie and Dave battled hard to stay in touch to produce a good game for the final.