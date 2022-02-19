Angelica Finch extends unbeaten streak with knockout win in Prague

Jim and Angelica Finch.

Former three-time national amateur champion Angelica Finch claimed a knockout victory in the Czech Republic.

Finch, who boxes for the Finches Pro Boxing stable, was up against unbeaten prospect Anna Ganova who was fighting on home soil in Prague.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincolnshire fighter came out on the front foot fast, taking control and setting the pace from the first bell.

Both fighters were exchanging punches but it was Finch who came out strongest this continued until early into the second round, where she was instructed by coach and dad Jim to zone in and step up a gear.

Finch cornered her opponent and overpowered her with body shots, causing the ref to step in and bring the contest to a stop.