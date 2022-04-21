Boston ABC fighters to star in home show this weeekend

Amber Barry will be among the local fighters.

Youngsters from Boston Amateur Boxing Club will be in action at their home show this weekend.

Gav Nicola, Jimmy Machian, Vienna Barry, Jared Wiltshire, Oscar Watson, Amber Barry, Kai Merrion, Reece Morris, Jake Finn and Sarah Plowman will all don the gloves for the hosts as they bid to showcase local talent.

Meanwhile six further bouts are also in the pipeline.

The St George’s Day Battle of the Boxers event will be at haven High Academy on Saturday (doors 7pm, boxing 8pm).

Tickets cost £12 or £6 for under 10s.

Tickets are available from the club’s Field Street Gym which is open every weeknight from 6pm-8pm, and also on the door.

Boston ABC suffered a double hammer blow as they travelled to Sleaford on Saturday night.

Reece Morris was matched against local boy Charlie Hodgson of the Sleaford ABC.

A close first round arguably saw the Sleaford lad edge out Reece in a nip and tuck affair.

Reece had work to do, increasing the pressure he began asking questions from the off, using good head movements he landed some hurtful shots that had Hodgson on the back foot.

Reece found the breakthrough he was looking for as a sharp one-two right on the button snapped Hodgson’s head back, with the referee intervening to adjuster a standing count.

The Boston lad finished the round strong and gave more of the same in the last.

Reece emptied the tank and gave it everything but the Sleaford fighter received a unanimous decision.

Kai Merrion put in a spirited performance in his first full contest against Touch Gloves ABC’s Hayden Lloyd.

Kai wasted little time in showing his intentions from the first round as Lloyd struggled to deal with his opponent’s aggressiveness.

Merrion who carried his hands low allowed Lloyd and was able to pinch points.