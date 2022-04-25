Boston ABC fighters turn on the style at home show

Boston ABC fighters at their show.

The first to step through the ropes was female boxer Vienna Barry, who was matched in a skills contest against Isla Stevens of the Copperbox ABC.

The bout was fought at a good pace with both boxers eager to let their hands go to assert their dominance.

Barry was able to penetrate the guard of Stevens with her heavier arsenal which began to leave her mark, a spiteful right hook from the Boston girl catching the referee's attention and he quickly called a halt to the contest.

Barry now looks ready to make the next step in her progression.

Oscar Watson was the first home fighter called to competitive action, matched with Keenan O’Connor of the Derby City ABC.

O’Connor set to work fast, with Watson calm under pressure but struggling to contain the Derby fighter in the early goings.

Midway through the round the momentum shifted as Watson began asking questions of his own.

Into the second Watson came out like a man possessed as he unleashed venomous punches in his opponent's direction, trapping O’Connor against the ropes and landing some hard body punches that caused the referee to intervene for a mandatory eight count.

Upon the re-start the Derby fighter valiantly attempted to fight back but the Boston boy quickly defused the oncoming fire and landed volleys of shots that had the referee stepping in for another count.

O'Connor was unable to continue and the referee called a halt to the contest in Watson’s favour.

Amber Barry was next up for Boston as she was matched with Kaitlin Pipes of the Rainworth and Blidworth ABC in her first full contest.

Barry the rangier boxer was able to use her height and reach advantages to good effect as she outsped her shorter, stockier opponent as she bulled forwards.

As game as can be, Pipes didn’t stop coming but Barry remained calm and disciplined as she stuck to her task.

Demonstrating good footwork, Barry was able to manoeuvre out of the way of the oncoming fire.

Sensing she was behind going into the last round Pipes went for broke and desperately tried to end the contest, but Barry’s fitness levels shone through as the Mansfield boxer tired and became overwhelmed.

This led to the referee jumping in to give a standing eight count, the referee handing the contest to Barry.

Reece Morris was rematched against Charlie Hodgson of the Sleaford ABC - a bout Reece had lost unanimously a week before.

With the Boston crowd behind him the fuse was lit as Morris looked to put the record straight.

An energetic first round saw both fighters ship plenty of leather in each other’s direction.

In a close round it appeared to be in Morris’s favour.

The second saw the Sleaford lad make a remarkable comeback in another close round, Hodgson the busier fighter but Morris landing the cleaner punches.

It set the bout up for a grandstand finish and, with neither boxer wanting to give ground, it became a question of who wanted it most.

A breathless final 30 seconds of the round saw Reece empty the tank as he gave every bit of energy left in his body.

The bout went to the judges score cards - a split decision in favour of Morris.

Jake Finn was matched against Adam Sewell of the Norwich ABC.

In a tough first round both boxers showed aggressive intentions towards one another as they both tirelessly set to work.

A close round ensued, into the second the theme continued, Finn boxing on the front foot and beginning to get the success he had been searching for.

Sewell had to dig deep into his reserves to keep with the Boston boxer.

Midway through the round Finn suffered a bad bleed from his nose.

After being assessed by the doctor, action was allowed to proceed.

Finn, unperturbed, systematically stuck to his task and remained concentrated throughout and was awarded with a unanimous points decision for his efforts.

Top of the bill was senior boxer Sarah Plowman who brought the night to a satisfactory end in her first contest against Sophie Jacques of the Crowle ABC.

Sarah began brightly as she mixed her shots from head to body and body to head.

Moving forwards she was able to keep the pressure on the Scunthorpe girl who was visibly struggling to maintain the pace set.

At the interval after the first round the Crowle corner decided to call it a night and retired their boxer on her stool.