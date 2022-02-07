Boston ABC youngsters display skills in Scunthorpe

Boxers Jared Wiltshire and Freddie Carman pictured with coaches Rod and Mark Crozier.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club had two of its rising schoolboy stars called to action in skills contests on Friday evening as the club travelled to Scunthorpe.

First into the squared circle was Freddie Carman, who was matched against local lad Finley Gunn of the Riddings ABC.

Freddie cut a relaxed figure as he patiently stood off and waited for his target to come into his firing range as he darted in and out with his quick pot shot combinations.

Implored by his cornermen in between the rounds to double the jab and keep throwing straight punches he was able to successfully execute the tactics and put in a good performance.

Jared Wiltshire was the next in line as he fought Charlie Smith of the Grimsby ABC.

Jared was able to use his height and reach advantages to good effect as southpaw Smith struggled to close the distance against the busy Wiltshire.

As the fight wore on Jared got into his groove and was boxing with confidence as he moved in with his aggressive attacks that had Smith on the back foot.

A confidence boosting bout and another good performance from the Boston boy.