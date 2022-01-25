Boston ABC's Carmen showcases his skills in Huntingdon

The young fighters with Boston coaches Scott Harmon and Matt Mooney.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club resumed its season with youngster Freddie Carmen in action at Huntingdon on Saturday night.

Fighting local boy Nathan Draper of St Ives Boxing Academy in a skills bout, the Boston lad wasted no time as he raced across the ring to deliver his straight combinations which pierced through Draper’s guard with good quality scoring shots.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie displayed good use of his lead hand jab and foot defence by moving out of range from the returning shots.

He was also quick on the counter with his fast hands.