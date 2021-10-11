Boston Town's Elvis Zalkauskas makes his point

Elvis celebrates his victory.

Boston Town Amateur Boxing Club fighter Elvis Zalkauskas was out in action Saturday night against Tommy McCann from City of Leicester on their home show,

This was the second time the boxers had met in as many weeks.

Elvis was eager to right the wrong after his previous split decision loss from the the first bell, straight out and establishing himself, taking centre and also taking control.

The first round of the fight sent shock waves to his opponent.

He applied pressure while showing his boxing skills.