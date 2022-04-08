Boxing coach hopes to turn teenagers’ lives around

Amir Unsworth, proud that his academy is now affiliated to Boxing England. EMN-220104-172618001

Amir Unsworth has just seen his gym accredited by England Boxing, which oversees the amateur sport.

After first opening in 2015, he relocated to his present, bigger premises on Hadley Road in 2016. Both Amir and his level 1 volunteer coaches Andy Waters and Craig Boumford have gone through their coaching courses, along with training in child welfare, safeguarding, First Aid and enhanced DBS checks in order to achieve the affiliation.

He said his team are very knowledgeable, coming from a sporting background, but he keeps his club subscriptions low to remain accessible.

Amir Unsworth doing some pad work with an up and coming boxer. EMN-220804-184946001

Amir, now 41, boxed as a junior and senior amateur, continuing during his 11 years with the British Army and the RAF before turning professional.

He said he now wants to pass on his experience to help other juniors: “Boxing has saved my life on more than one occasion. It is about giving opportunities to these kids, not just about making them champions, but helping them through the many pitfalls of life.

“When I was in my late teens it turned me away from drink and drugs and I’ve never looked back.”

Amir said the health, discipline and mental toughness it created set him up for the Army and any challenge in life.

Amir Unsworth putting a boxer through his paces on the pads at his academy in Sleaford. EMN-220104-174129001

They work with boxers who are ready to compete, bringing on others, but also working with bullied youngsters to build self confidence, or channelling those with aggression. It is also used for teens to simply get fitter, healthier and away from their computer games indoors.

He is working with charities as well as students from St George’s Academy and the Thomas Cowley High School in Donington.

He said: “I have seen shy kids gain confidence, bullies become more humble and fitness levels go through the roof.”

They are now putting on a home tournament for his young fighters aged 11 to 17, plus 18 upwards, to demonstrate their skills at Northgate Sports hall in town on the evening of Saturday April 16. Just contact him on 07713726636 for a ticket to watch.

Amir particularly wanted to thank his sponsor, Richard South, of South Farming, who came along for a training session and was impressed with Amir’s passion and enthusiasm to suport the young boxers.

Amir said: “My last fight as a professional was in 2015 at Northgate Sports Hall so it means the world to go back there as a coach.”