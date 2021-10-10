Callum Johnson defeats Server Emurlaev - in pictures

Callum Johnson defeats Server Emurlaev at Birminghams Utilita Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Callum Johnson defeated Russian Server Emurlaev on points.

The Boston light heavyweight did enough to impress the judge sat Birmingham’s Utlita Stadium To claim his 20th professional win.

One judge scored the bout as a 95-95 draw but the two others found in Johnson’s favour, 96-94 and 99-92.

Thirty-six-year-old Johnson, whose only pro defeat came in a world title fight against Artur Beterbiev, successfully defended his WBO Global title for the first time.

This was just the sixth time one of Johnson’s fights went thedistance.

