Callum Johnson ready to 'go off like a train' when he meets Russian Server Emurlaev

Callum Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Callum Johnson is ready to ‘go off like a train’ when he returns to the ring on Saturday night.

The Boston light heavyweight will defend his WBO Global title at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena as he faces Server Emurlaev.

“When that first bell goes you pretty much know I’ll go off like a train,” said the former British and Commonwealth champion.

“Sometimes it’s the wrong thing to do, but I struggle to hold myself back at times.

“I like to excite but, not only that, it’s just me. It’s my make-up, when that bell goes I’m in there to do a job and I like to do the job.

“The quicker the better, that’s my mentality.”

Johnson, 36, was due to fight Serbia’s Marko Nikolic on September 11, but learned the show had been pulled due to headliner Sunny Edwards picking up an injury as he was travelling down to London for the contest.

“That extra month (of training), I don’t think it’ll do me any harm. But I’m not sure it’ll benefit me either,” Johnson added.

“I was at a point where I was ready to fight, so it’s just been a case of staying there.

“You have to be careful you don’t over train, just stay on that level simmering.”