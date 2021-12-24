'Christmas is cancelled' as Callum Johnson sets sights on Joe Smith jnr's WBO world title

Callum Johnson beat Server Emurlaev in October. Photo: Getty Images

Callum Johnson won’t be enjoying Christmas with all the trimmings this year - as he sets his sights on becoming a world champion.

The Boston light heavyweight is looking forward to a traditional festive period with the family, even if he has to cut out the plateful and the booze in preparation for January 15’s battle with Joe Smith jnr in the USA.

“Christmas is cancelled for me as I’ve got to look after myself and make sure I’m in the best possible shape,” the former British and Commonwealth champion explained.

“For my family it’ll be the same as usual really, the only difference for them is I won’t have 6lbs of beef or turkey on my plate.

“That’s it really, I have to be careful with what I’m consuming.

“It’s lucky that Christmas falls on a Saturday and I’ll also have Boxing Day at home.

“But then I’ll be back into Manchester (at coach Joe Gallagher’s gym) on Monday and back in training again.”

Johnson will meet WBO champ Smith jnr at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Verona, New York - the same venue where he stopped Seanie Monaghan in early 2019.

Looking to go one better than his defeat to IBF belt holder Artur Beterbiev in 2018, Johnson has no qualms about making any sacrifices this Christmas.

“I don’t want to be known as the guy who had two world title shots,” he added.

“I want to be known as a world champion. That’s all I’m focussed on.”