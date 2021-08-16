Fight wins for Angelica Finch and Connor Brazil

Angelica Finch and Connor Brazil both claimed victories in Kent.

Finch's Pro Boxing fighters Angelica Finch and Connor Brazil were both in action Saturday at the Homelands Stadium in Ashford, Kent.

Brazil made his professional debut against highly-experienced fighter Marcus Stephenson, the 20-year-old outclassing and outboxing his rival, recording a 40-36 points victory.

Brazil showcased his skills to secure the dominant win and start his journey in the professional ranks.

Finch made her return to the ring against former kickboxing world champion Cara MacLochlainn, from Belfast.

In an action packed yet skilful six rounder, it was Finch who displayed the more quality punches and skillls to secure a 60-55 win.