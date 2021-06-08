Frank Bruno coming to town - you know what I mean?

Frank Bruno will be making a personal appearance at Sleaford Legionnaires Club in November.

Football and boxing fan Jason Garfoot last year staged an appearance at Sleaford and District Legionnaires Club by Leeds United legends Eddie Gray, Paul Reaney and Norman Hunter to chat to fans.

This time is inviting former British heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno to talk about his life and career.

It will be on Sunday, November 21, at 1pm in Sleaford Legionnaires Club, Watergate, and Jason hopes to have up to 130 paying guests, pending restrictions.

He said: “I had planned to have Ricky Hatton for an appearance last year but that got delayed because of covid restrictions and Frank Bruno became available next, so we have done a swap and Ricky Hatton will appear at a later date.”

Jason, 48, went on: “The feed back we got from the Leeds Legends event was amazing. People got there so early and loved it.

“One man had kept a pair of Norman Hunter’s sock tags since he was a teenager and waited until then to get them signed. He had brought his son with him who is a player and it was a special moment. Just weeks later Norman died.

“The players really enjoyed sharing their stories and it was a lovely family feeling.”

Jason said Frank is still a household name and the £35 entry tickets include being able to have your photo taken with the former WBC title holder during the afternoon.

It will be compered by Jed Stone, who will keep the questions and banter flowing. There will be a raffle and an auction of memorabilia which includes gloves signed by Frank Bruno and Mike Tyson. A donation of proceeds will be go to Rainbow Stars charity supporting young people with autism and special needs.

“I might get Gazza here next year and lots of other people are interested in coming such as boxer John Fury and comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown to talk about themselves,” he said.