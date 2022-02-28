Harsh lessons and superb skill as Boston ABC fighters in action around the county

Boston's fighters in Scunthorpe.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighters were in action this weekend around the county.

In Skegness on Friday night, Jared Wiltshire was competing in his first competitive bout, matched against Jack Whitby of the March ABC.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby began the bout at 100mph.

The Boston ABC contingent in Skegness.

Needing to keep cool, Jared soaked up the early pressure and unloaded hard shots of his own, as the round wore on and fatigue set in Wiltshire was able to wrestle back some control.

The second was a much more fruitful round for Wiltshire as he increased the intensity and had began to make things difficult for Whitby.

Going into the last, Jared threw everything that he had in desperation of trying to win the fight, in the exchanges, a low head caught the referee's attention and Wiltshire was warned and later disqualified for the same infringement.

A harsh lesson learned for the Boston lad.

Freddie Carman took a late call to meet local boy Kai Handley of the SFK gym.

Carman cut a composed figure as he patiently waited for Handley to make his move and then deliver quick attacks of his own.

He grew with confidence as the fight progressed and fought with good timing.

With plenty of support for both boxers, both boys demonstrated good skills throughout.

On Saturday, in Scunthorpe, Amber Barry fought local boxer Emmie O’Leary in her first skills contest.

Showing little nerves, Barry was the first to the punch as she moved in and out of range making her opponent miss.

She fought at a good pace and managed to surprise the capable O’Leary with her fast scoring combination punches.

Although no winner was announced, Barry looked to have ticked all of the boxes in a satisfying debut.

Last to feature for Boston was teenage lightweight Reece Morris, who was matched against Alfie Jackson of the Fusion ABC.

Jackson was fast out of the traps at the opening bell, giving Morris little option to cover and throw punches in the cross fire.

Keeping his composure, midway through the round, Morris was able to begin asking questions of his own as Jackson tired.

Going into the second Reece was implored to box and had some good success as he was beginning to exert his dominance over the Grimsby boy in another close round.

The scene was set for a grandstand finish.

Both boxers knew they needed the round to win the fight and both boys threw everything that they had in their arsenal in an attempt to sway the judges opinion.