Heavy shots see Boston ABC's Jamie Burgin claim stoppage victory

Boston ABC coaches Dennis Watson and Matthew Mooney pictured with Jamie Burgin after his victory on Saturday night.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club's Jamie Burgin travelled to March on Saturday to fight Ryan Fogarty of the Sparta ABC.

The two were rematched after Burgin won a close contest last time out at the Boston Autumn show.

This time it was to be on the Cambridgeshire boxer's home show as he looked to exact his revenge.

At the opening bell, Fogarty was fast out of the traps, exerting pressure and trying to land hurtful punches.

Burgin, boxing behind his high guard, absorbed the pressure and in the crossfire threw some spiteful shots of his own.

Midway through the round, inevitably Fogarty had hit a brick wall and this was Burgin's opportunity to turn the table, which he seized.

He found the opening he was looking for, in a combination exchange it ended with a thunderous right hook come uppercut downstairs, swiftly turned upwards with a hard uppercut with the same hand that landed square on the Sparta boxer's jaw.

The referee intervened and gave a mandatory standing eight count just before the bell sounded.

Into round two, Burgin was implored by his cornermen to throw more uppercuts, which he duly did.