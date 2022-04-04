Ring action for Morris, Merrion and Barry in breathless weekend for Boston ABC

Vienna Barry with coaches Dennis Watson and Matt Mooney.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club endured a breathless weekend as they had three boxers appearing on three different shows in three consecutive days, writes Dennis Watson.

First to represent the club in Derby was teenager Reece Morris, matched against Zayne Pringle-Smith of Leicester Unity ABC.

Reece started the contest brightly as he worked behind his double jab to score shots whilst trying to evade the return fire against the taller Pringle-Smith.

kai Merrion, flanked by coaches Kevin Smith and Scott Harmon.

A busier second round saw Morris using good rolling head movements as he closed the distance well, landing lead hand hooks which made things difficult for the Leicestershire lad in a nip and tuck round.

Going into the last, Reece dug deep into his reserves to give everything that he had to try to ensure victory but it wasn’t to be and he found himself on the wrong side of a agonisingly close split decision.

Kai Merrion made a promising debut in Grantham on Saturday as he was matched against Logan Miller of the Touch Gloves ABC in a skills contest.

Kai boxed with confidence throughout his bout and showed a controlled aggression that Miller struggled to deal with.

Reece Morris meets Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke.

This was a good experience for the Boston boy who took a step forwards in his progression.

On Sunday the club travelled to Scunthorpe with Vienna Barry taking on local girl Sophie Brears of the Crowle ABC in her first skills contest.

Both boxers began the bout quickly as they fought to assert themselves once the dust had settled.

Vienna became composed and controlled as she went about her work.

The Scunthorpe girl manifested her dismay as hurtful shots were getting through to the head and body.

Brears was clearly in discomfort, the referee deciding he too had seen enough and ended the bout midway through the second round.

All three boxers will be appearing on the clubs home show on April 23 at the Haven High Academy.