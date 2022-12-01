Sleaford boxing coach offers sessions to cheer up single parents missing their children this Christmas

Maverick Stars Trust has partnered with a Lincolnshire boxing gym to
provide a
unique programme for single parents who will be without their children this
Christmas.
The ‘Boxing Days’ initiative is the brainchild of former professional
fighter-
turned-coach Amir Unsworth. All single parents, and those who would enjoy
some company this Christmas, are invited to Amir’s Boxing Academy in
“I had to go through court to gain access to my daughter in 2010. It took a
while, and it was boxing training that helped to keep my head together,”
Amir
explained. “Now, I’ve got a two-year old and I’ve gone through the same
again. It wasn’t a long time, I was stopped from seeing my daughter for six
weeks, but I was training hard all the way through it.
“I know full well, when life is bad or things are getting to your head and
things
are not going good, get training! It’ll make your mindset positive.”
Along with boxing training, participants on Christmas Day will also receive
a gift
hamper (confectionary, gym accessories and other goodies) and refreshments.
There will also be the opportunity for all to have a chat and share their
experiences.
“I know what it’s like for parents not to see their kids at Christmas,” Amir
added. “I know and I train through it. When times are hard, I train. When
times
are good, I train! It makes everything better. I will tell everyone my
story on
Christmas Day, and it should make them feel a bit better. I have been
through
the mill, but I’ve kept positive and kept training.”
Along with single parents, anyone who is feeling vulnerable or lonely this
Christmas is welcome to attend the sessions.
For more information about ‘Boxing Days’ contact:
Amir Unsworth: 07713 726 636
www.maverickstars.co.uk
@maverickstars1 maverickstarstrust
Notes:
Changing lives through boxing - Maverick Stars Trust works across amateur
and professional boxing.
The charity boasts an impressive case study list. The goal now is to raise
awareness of current initiatives, encourage partnerships with business,
education, and sports organisations, whilst continuing to grow by supporting
the right projects and developing programmes and events.
