A 13-year-old Jiu Jitsu fighter was one of three members of a club in Wainfleet who have made their debut in the cage and won their fights.

Wainfleet Jiu Jitsu/MMA Club travelled to Grantham to compete on Wolkernite Fight Championships.

Mixed Martial Arts known as MMA is a sport which combines every martial art together. creating a hybrid sport.

Athletes are skilled in boxing , wrestling, kickboxing, judo and Jiu Jitsu.

Njega Sohna, 13, immediately took control of the match landing strikes and driving his opponent against the cage wall. Njega dominated the match with hard knee strikes and wrestling. He demonstrated extreme maturity under pressure on the second round being caught in a choke but survived and went on the win the bout via a judges unanimous decision.

Wainfleet’s second fighter of the night was Zack Waite. Zack was matched with a much more experienced opponent who is a dangerous striker. The fighters traded blows in the first round and Zacks leg was badly damaged by leg kicks. He wobbled his opponent with a strong lead hook punch, went on to take him down and apply a tight triangle choke submission but the bell went saving his opponent. Zack came out in the second round driving his opponent to the cage and taking him down. He went on the win the bout in the 2nd round via an Americana shoulder lock submission.

Rob Rosie was Wainfleet’s last fighter on, with built up pressure from his teammates wins all eyes were on him. His opponent was a more experienced fighter who had strong skills in all areas. Rob went on to swiftly defeat his opponent in 32 seconds of the first round via armbar submission.

Club coaches George Chambers, Peter Nicholls and Alex Underwood – were over the moon with the performances of these athletes.

“The club has been running fjust 18 months but has gone on to produce national champions in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and obtain a great record in MMA and Kickboxing bouts,” said George.

The club offers kids and adults classes all of which are beginner friendly.

It is supported by their sponsors J+D Groundwokrs and General Building , XL Garage and Print Quest Graphics Ltd.