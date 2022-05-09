Unanimous victory for Boston ABC's Morris

Reece Morris (left) with opponent Thompson.

Youngsters Reece Morris and Gavriel Nicola were the ones called to duty and both had to overcome noticeable differences in height and reach as both opponents were significantly taller.

In Northampton, Morris faced Harrison Thompson of the Wellingborough ABC.

Thompson started fast and looked sharp as he fired out his straight punches but Morris remained calm under pressure and used good head movements to avoid the attacks and get off counter shots.

Once the dust had settled, Morris’ perseverance was beginning to pay off as he won by unanimous decision.

Over at Lincoln’s Engine Shed, Nicola was matched against local lad Otis Pearson of the Imps ABC in his maiden skills contest.

Both boys wasted little time showing their intentions.

Nicola as game as can be, marauded forwards to close the distance and fire his heavy arsenal in the Lincoln boys direction with Pearson looking to box off the Boston lads attacks.