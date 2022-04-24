Young boxers show their talent at first showcase event in Sleaford

He has already set a date for another home event on the strength of the sell-out show, for which he said he could have sold double the tickets.

Amir said fans, supporters, families and friends “took the roof off”, creating a great atmosphere. He thanked everyone involved for their support which means the world to all the boxers. He thanked coaches Andy Waters and Craig Boumford who put their time and effort into the boxers, the volunteers and the academy’s sponsor Richard South.

Amir and his team work with a lot of young, teenagers, helping them to build up confidence and discipline if struggling at school or socially. A special guest to help hand out the trophies was a friend who has just turned professional, Jamie Behan. As well as Sleaford young boxers, there were competitors from Imps boxing centre, Boston Amateur Boxing Club and Epic GG, along with three East Midlands schools semi-finals on the bill. Amir said: “We really have got a great set of boxers at the club throughout all the weights, this is just the beginning.”