Young boxers show their talent at first showcase event in Sleaford
Former professional fighter Amir Unsworth was immensely proud to see the youngsters from his boxing academy put on a great show in their first exhibition tournament at Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford last Saturday.
By Andy Hubbert
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 6:44 am
Theo Smith (Sleaford ABC red), Hishaam Afeze (Empire BC blue) EMN-220418-092826001
He has already set a date for another home event on the strength of the sell-out show, for which he said he could have sold double the tickets.
Amir said fans, supporters, families and friends “took the roof off”, creating a great atmosphere. He thanked everyone involved for their support which means the world to all the boxers. He thanked coaches Andy Waters and Craig Boumford who put their time and effort into the boxers, the volunteers and the academy’s sponsor Richard South.
Amir and his team work with a lot of young, teenagers, helping them to build up confidence and discipline if struggling at school or socially. A special guest to help hand out the trophies was a friend who has just turned professional, Jamie Behan. As well as Sleaford young boxers, there were competitors from Imps boxing centre, Boston Amateur Boxing Club and Epic GG, along with three East Midlands schools semi-finals on the bill. Amir said: “We really have got a great set of boxers at the club throughout all the weights, this is just the beginning.”
L-R Amir Unsworth, Andy Waters - coach, Becky Creedon, Cavan Lunn, Alfie Edwards, Theo Smith, Paddy Mack, Kayleigh Smart, Charlie Hodgson, Edward Mearn, Joel Aelberry, Craig Boumford - coach. EMN-220418-092847001