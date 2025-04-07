Brant Broughton FC Division Champions

Brant Broughton FC

The 2024/25 season saw the formation of a new division in the Lincoln Sunday League and several new teams.

This season saw Brant Broughton FC, a newly formed team, take part in the Lincoln Sunday League division 4.

The team comprising of men from Brant Broughton and the local villages and managed by Lance Godson had a tricky start to the season losing a couple of games early on and being knocked out of both cup competitions. Given the strength of several teams in the league, Broughton felt the league was out of reach by Christmas with Belton FC seemingly out of sight.

However having gone 8 games from November to March unbeaten and some fortunate luck with Gwynnes FC and HBW Reserves beating Belton twice, the league blew open leading to a tasty penultimate game of the season seeing Broughton play Belton at home. The first half was all Belton who hit the bar and caused the Broughton keeper, James Walmsley, to pull off some tremedous saves.

Broughton celebrate against Sleaford United

However, the second half saw a completely different game, with Brant Broughton coming out with a different mentality. The home side were rampant putting 4 goals past the title challengers. Goals from Callum Clay ( his 27th of the season), Andrew Green, Stephen Ross and Joe Carr saw them come out 4- 0 winners, with Stephen Ross putting in a man of the match performance.

The result meant that Brant Broughton finished division 4 champions in their inaugural season.

Brant Broughton would like to thank Lincoln sunday league, the referees, the other division 4 teams and our sponsor BDL mechanics for the season.