Burdass fires Boston Town to county cup success

Boston Town made it 9 matches unbeaten as they eased to a 3-1 win against Bottesford.

Two early goals set them on their way to the quarter-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy.

First Macca Burdass notched his 2nd goal for the club after just 3 minutes with a superb strike. then Fraser Bayliss brought his tally for the season to 12 with another great finish just 4 minutes later. He's now moved to joint 6th with Nick Mallinder in the club's all-time list of goalscorers.

But after those early blows, the rest of the first half was largely uneventful.

The visitors got back into the tie when they reduced the deficit with a penalty after 47 minutes. But Harry Limb continued his good run of form by sealing the win in the 90th minute with his 7th goal in his last 7 appearances.

Burdass was named man of the match by sponsors VC Logistics.

Blackstones and Grantham also made it through to the quarter-finals against Northern Counties East League opponents, beating Brigg and Winterton respectively.

The other 1st round ties will be played on Tuesday (14 October).

On Wednesday (15 October), Boston Town travel to Blackstones in the United Counties League Premier North (kick-off 7.45pm). They have another league game on Saturday (18 October), at home to Clay Cross (KO 3pm).

Town: Portas, Worthington, Smith, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Bayliss (Cotton), Burdass, Zaluzinskis (Gurney), Limb, Graves (Munton); unused subs: Gibbons, Priestley