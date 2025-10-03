Busy month at Sleaford Tennis Club

16 randomly drawn pairs were drawn into 4 round robin groups and the winners of each group made it through to the semi finals.

Each pair played the other 3 in their respective groups in quick fire best of 5 matches.

The semi final lineup was Hayley Moss & Giles Jackson vs Helen Garrett & George Ryder and Lucy Freeman & Rafa Beavan vs Pat Bird & Clare Campbell.

After two very close semi finals, the final was contested, a best of 5 games match as Lucy & Rafa beat Helen & George 3-1.

On Sunday 14th September, the club championship finals were contested.

The Ladies doubles kicked off the afternoon with Ros Elphick & June Martin beating Helen Garrett and Lesley Foster in a match that swung one way and then the other, eventually decided on a championship tie break 10-8.

The Mixed Doubles was a family affair, with Hayley Moss and Anthony Fletcher beating Clare Campbell and Jack Moss 6-2 7-6, giving sister Hayley bragging rights over brother Jack.

Archie Szirtes beat Rafa Beavan in the U14 final.

Dom Crawford beat Luca Carpenter 6-1 6-1 in the U18 final.

The Ladies Singles was won by Sarah Stentiford, beating Helen Garrett 7-5 7-6 in the final.

The Wheelchair title was won by Neil Rossiter, beating Neil Everington in the final.

In the local league winter season, The first team won 8-0 after a hard fought afternoon of tennis. Both teams will now play against other clubs across the county including Boston, Bourne, Louth and Grimsby throughout the winter months.

If you would like any information on Sleaford Tennis club, find us on Facebook, Instagram or contact [email protected].

The club offers a wide ranging coaching programme as well as men’s, ladies and mixed teams, plus social, walking and wheelchair tennis for all ages and abilities.

1 . Contributed The winners with players and spectators. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ladies Doubles Champion, Sarah Stentiford with runner-up Helen Garrett Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Wheelchair title was won by Neil Rossiter, beating Neil Everington in the final. Photo: Submitted