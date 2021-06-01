Captain Mason happy with Boston Tennis Club progress following promotion to National Division

Boston Tennis Club.

The LTA National League Open is nearing the latter stages of this competition.

For Boston Tennis Club's Ladies, newly-promoted two years ago from the Regional Division in to the National Division Midlands – this has been a very positive experience and showcased good depth at the club.

Last year’s competition did not happen but this season there have been some close matches and some very welcome wins for the team.

Captain Danielle Mason said “We weren’t sure what to expect from our promotion to the National Division, but the team, is at this stage, in a very comfortable place around the mid-table point.”

Playing a postponed match on Sunday against Edgbaston Priory it was a tough call for the Ladies.

Having to play away and against a top of the table team they came away from Birmingham with experience gained if not results.

There were no wins for the Boston team of Vicki Beardsley, Alice Gamman, Emily Hawkesworth and Isabel Wookey.

The Boston Tennis Club May Bank Holiday Grade 4 tournament started on Sunday.

Glorious sunshine made for pleasant conditions for players both from away and for those locals taking part.

In the Ladies' event Maria Stoyanova and Florence Baxter took part and both got wins but not sufficient of them to gain the top spot.

Similarly Alayna Buswell, Bonnie Haywood and Jonah Stamp took part in the 10 and under events.

The event was a very strong standard with some competent players from around the country and the youngsters performed well and in fine form.