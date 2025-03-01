Central pull off season's best win in Boston bowls second division

Jeff Homewood, Amateurs winning skip against Shipmates

Cammacks Division Two of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw three dramatic matches that went against the usual run of form in the latest round of games.

Top billing, though, goes to sixth-placed Central who took all the points from their encounter with the leaders, Optimists, the first time this season that Optimists have failed to score.

Both Central rinks fought hard and controlled the pace of their games to win 6-0. Fred Epton’s rink, bowling with Alan Bennett and Sandra Copeland, won 17-13, while Nick Fletcher, Anthea Hall and skip David Boyne held their nerve to win 18-16 on the other.

With Burtons having a bye, Desperados had the chance to move above them into second and reduce the gap to Optimists, but they were only able to take two points from their match with Vectors, ninth. This is the second week running Vectors have had a 4-2 win against a side in the top four.

Alan Bennett, Sandra Copeland and Fred Epton after their 17-13 win

Kevin Rockall’s Vectors rink won 20-9, after a close tussle at the start. For Desperados, Adam Hodgson’s rink started well to lead 15-1, eventually winning 20-13.

Vikings slipped from fourth to sixth after taking only two points from their game against bottom side Phantoms. Phantoms won well on Pete Brummitt’s rink by 24-10 after taking the last seven ends 16-0. Yogie Richardson won a tight game for Vikings on the other rink 16-15, but needed to score three shots on the last end to do so.

Amateurs moved up one place to fourth after beating Shipmates 4-2, Jeff Homewood’s rink having a good game to win 15-8. Wally Parker won 14-11 for Shipmates after building a 14-5 advantage.

Woodpeckers beat Kingfishers 5-1, their third good win in four weeks. Richard Cullen’s rink won 15-9, while the other rink was shared 17-17 after Kingfishers caught up by finishing strongly.

Victorious Central bowlers from both rinks after beating Optimists

In the Orchard Health Group Division One, Holland Fen and Invaders both won 6-0 to stay first and second. Holland Fen met Nomads, Martin Tomlin winning 21-10 having zipped into a 14-1 lead after ten ends, and Les Feary 19-14 after leading 13-3.

For Invaders, Scott Whyers’ rink was close at 11-10 before they pulled away to win 25-13. The other rink was tight throughout, Ian Tebbs eventually winning 18-15.

Strollers and IBC, third and fourth, met this week, Strollers taking the honours 4-2. Andy Warne’s rink was in control from the ninth end and won 17-10, while Steve Skelton’s IBC built a nine-shot lead before Strollers came back to just one down, IBC going on to win 20-17.

Parthians moved into fourth above IBC after beating Hotspurs 5-1, winning one rink 21-4 and drawing the other 13-13.

There was lots of drama as Golfers beat Dynamics 4-2, David Marshall’s rink winning 36-5, including two hotshots. The other rink went to Dynamics and skip Graham Wilkinson 31-6.

Breakaways beat Royal Mail 5-1, Nick Whitmore’s rink winning convincingly 37-8. The other rink featured excellent bowling from both sides, leading to a 14-14 draw.