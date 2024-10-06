Champion elect ends season with a win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having already sealed the title Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins ended his season with a win in the No Limits Pre Injection 600 championship at Donington Park on Sunday

Having qualified in 21st place in the mixed grid of riders and fifth in his class Jenkins lined up on the seventh row for the start of the first of three races. He anticipated the lights well and was up to 13th overall and first in his class on the first lap.

But the race was red flagged for a faller and a shortened four lap race followed. Again he had a quick start and this time was up to 14th overall and second in his class. With just four laps to race there was little time to make any headway and he completed the race in second place - 11th overall.

In race two on Sunday morning Jenkins started from the head of row four and immediately slotted into second place in his class. He had some battles for position with some of the newcomer 600 class riders and crossed the finish line in second place in the Pre Injection class and 12th overall.

Jenkins started the final race of the series on Sunday afternoon from the middle of the third row and immediately settled into seventh place overall and first in his own class. He was determined to end his campaign with a win and that is exactly what he did.

He maintained his position throughout the nine lap affair to cross the finish line for the win some 16 seconds ahead of Karl Foster who took second place.

With nine wins, five second places, four thirds and only one non finish throughout the season Jenkins racked up 439 points to take the title well ahead (by103 points) of Carl Vickers on 336 who secured the runner up spot.