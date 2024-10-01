CJ Cruising to Title Fights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston boxer Callum Johnson has put the cruiserweight division on alert as his comeback to the sport gains momentum.

The former world title challenger has won three fights on the bounce since stepping up in weight and is desperate to get another crack at the big time.

It has been a rocky ride for ‘CJ’ who initially retired from boxing in 2021 but has since returned for one last throw of the dice.

“I’m starting to improve at the weight now, especially in the gym,” he explained. “I’ve put on a lot of size and it’s harder moving this weight about! I quit boxing because I just couldn’t make the weight anymore. It was killing me physically and mentally.

“I just want big fights, whether that’s domestically or around the world. I still feel like I’ve got plenty left. I’m 39 now, but I’ve always looked after myself. I feel like I’m very young for 39!”

The man from Boston won Commonwealth and British titles at light heavyweight and is now ranked number four with the WBO – a position that makes a title shot at 200lbs a real possibility in the not-too distant future.

“Chris Billam-Smith is the champion and if he comes through his fight with Zurdo Ramirez, then who’s to say that fight can’t happen? But I’m just keeping my head down, doing my own thing, and what will come will come.

“Chris is a big, strong cruiserweight. He’s a solid fighter and it would be a really hard fight. I’m not deluded, but I feel I’ve got enough to come out on top. I don’t want to speak too much about it, but with my ranking and us both being British, you never know!

“I’m quietly confident a big opportunity will come and I’m quietly confident I’ll be ready when it does come. If I thought there was no chance, I wouldn’t be messing about.”

In the meantime, CJ will be an interested observer when his former foe Artur Beterbiev clashes with Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia on October 12. The Brit put the fearsome Canadian-based Russian onto the canvas when the pair met in an IBF world title fight in 2018. Ultimately it would be Beterbiev’s night, but Callum is well placed to give his thoughts on the ‘fight of the year.’

Speaking exclusively to Freebets.com, he said. “You can’t help but get drawn into other people’s opinions. A lot of people think Bivol will win. Beterbiev is 40 now, he has just come back from knee surgery. Will his knee hold up?

"But I still favour Beterbiev. People forget how good he is at boxing. People think it’s Beterbiev KO or Bivol on points, but they forget how good Beterbiev is.

"As a an amateur, he was world and European gold medalist. It’s an interesting fight, one of the biggest of the year and one I’m looking forward to as a fan.”

For now, though, CJ is focussing on getting himself in tip-top shape for when his big opportunity arrives. He has no intention of passing on the Boston boxing baton any time soon, although he is relishing a little competition from the younger crew coming through.

“There is going to be a time when I can’t do it anymore,” he said. “There are a couple of Boston lads coming through as pros, one of them is my cousin Thomas (Pogson).

"I said to him, ‘I’ve still got a couple of years yet, kid! I train with him a lot and it keeps me on my toes, he’s a young fresh kid and he keeps me firing. While I’m still keeping up with him, I know I’m doing something right!”