Clean sweep a promising start for Belvoir Vale ladies

The club’s second team won convincingly in their match against Carisbrooke in the Tennis Leicestershire Summer Doubles League.
For Belvoir Vale, Sandra Harrhy and doubles partner Penelope Wray won their three sets 8-3, 8-6 and 8-1.
Another whitewash came from the pairing of Maria Gregson and Helen Towns.
They won their three contests 8-2, 8-0, 8-3.
Completing the clean sweep were Rachel Lovegrove and Sarah Hartland.
They recorded wins of 8-1, 8-3 and 8-1.
This was enough for an overall match result of a 9-0 sets, 72-20 games win for Belvoir Vale.
To find out more about Belvoir Vale Tennis Club you can visit their website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub or see their Facebook page.
Pictured from left are the victorious team of Sandra Harrhy, Penelope Wray, Rachael Lovegrove, Sarah Hartland, Helen Towns and Maria Gregson.